Sun, 13 May 2018

Northeast Today

Gold Valued at Rs 1.72 cr Seized in Kolkata, One Arrested

May 13
17:38 2018
Over five kg gold biscuits valued at Rs 1.72 crore were seized from the city and a smuggler was arrested, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the DRI Kolkata unit raided a guest house in central Kolkata’s Chowringhee area on Saturday and arrested the smuggler with over 32 gold biscuits with foreign markings.

“F. lalthang Kima of Mizoram’s Aizwal was intercepted and gold biscuits weighing 5.4 kg were seized from two trolley bags he was carrying. He was arrested under the Customs Act,” a DRI release said.

The gold was suspected to be smuggled in from Myanmar through the Mizoram border. It was then taken from Aizawl to Kolkata by road.

It is the third seizure of foreign-origin gold here in less than a month.

The DRI seized close to 430 kg gold and gold jewellery valued at around Rs 100 crore from east and northeast India in the last financial year.

IANS

