Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 17 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Gold Worth over Rs 3 Crore Seized in Bengal, Assam

Gold Worth over Rs 3 Crore Seized in Bengal, Assam
December 17
10:16 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In separate operations in Assam and West Bengal, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 10.5 kg gold valued at Rs 3 crore in the international market. It was smuggled into India from neighbouring countries, the agency said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of DRI Guwahati raided a rented residential premises in Shantipur hill side of the city on Thursday and seized 49 gold bars of foreign origin cumulatively weighing 8.2 kg and valued at Rs 2.40 crore from three persons of West Bengal staying there, a DRI release said.

The three persons, who were about to leave the city carrying the gold to Kolkata, have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962. According to sources, the smuggled gold bars were brought illegally from Myanmar through the border in Manipur.

The accused are 26-year-old Ranjit Halder, 20-year-old Milan Mandal and 25-year-old Utpal Mandal, all hailing from South 24 Parganas district.

In a separate operation on Wednesday, DRI sleuths intercepted one person at Malda Railway station in West Bengal and seized six pieces of foreign origin gold bars weighing 2.3 kg, valued at Rs 69 lakh. Sanjay Prasad, 40, hailing from Bhojpur district of Bihar, was arrested after interrogation under the Customs Act.

“Prasad was carrying the gold bars in specially-tailored waist belts made of cloth fastened around his waist,” the release said. It is believed that the gold bars were smuggled into the country from Bangladesh via the Hili-Malda route.

In the ongoing fiscal, the DRI has seized over 185 kgs of gold valued at close to Rs 56 crore in West Bengal and the north-eastern states, smuggled from Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan.

-IANS

Tags
Directorate of Revenue Intelligencegold bars
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.