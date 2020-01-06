NET Bureau

Here’s the Golden Globes Awards 2020 full winners list

The prestigious Golden Globes Awards 2020 were held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The 77th edition of the awards were held to honour the absolute winners in Hollywood, television, film and digital. The award of the best film in Drama was won by Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Renee Zellweger won the Best Actress (Drama) Golden Globe while Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor award. In the television sector, Hotstar’s intense drama Chernobyl won Best Miniseries or TV Film.

The event was hosted by actor-comedian Ricky Gervais for the fifth time and honoured actor Tom Hanks with the prestigious Cecil B. deMille Award and host-comedian Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award. Have a look at the list of the winners here:

Golden Globes 2020 Best Motion Picture:

Drama: 1917

Golden Globes 2020 Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama:

Renee Zellweger, (Judy)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama:

Joaquin Phoenix, (Joker)

Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy:

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Motion Picture Animated:

Missing Link

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy:

Awkwafina, (The Farewell)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy:

Taron Egerton, (Rocketman)

Best Motion Picture Foreign Language:

Parasite (South Korea)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture:

Laura Dern, (Marriage Story)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture:

Brad Pitt, (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Best Director Motion Picture:

Sam Mendes, (1917)

Best Screenplay Motion Picture:

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Original Score Motion Picture:

Hildur Gudnadottir, (Joker)

Best Original Song Motion Picture:

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, (Rocketman)

Best Television Series Drama:

Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama:

Olivia Colman, (The Crown)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Drama:

Brian Cox, (Succession)

Best Television Series Musical or Comedy:

Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, (Fleabag)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy:

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Michelle Williams, (Fosse/Verdon)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Russell Crowe, (The Loudest Voice)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Patricia Arquette, (The Act)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Stellan Skarsgard, (Chernobyl)

The Carol Burnett Award:

Ellen DeGeneres

The Cecil B. deMille Award:

Tom Hanks

Source: Dailyhunt