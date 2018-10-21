Good Education Will be a Permanent Asset in Life: Teotia

NET Bureau

The three-day silver jubilee celebration of the Government Secondary School, Motum under Mebo sub-division got underway with a series of events on Friday with Madhu Rani Teotia, Secretary Education Government of Arunachal Pradesh, inaugurating the silver jubilee gate. Advisor to the CM and patron of the silver jubilee celebration Lombo Tayeng, Brig AK Borah (VSM) and Deputy Commissioner Tamiyo Tatak also graced the occasion.

“Good education will be your permanent asset in life. There is no substitute for this and its importance cannot be overstated,” said Teotia in her inaugural speech.

“With just one student out of fifteen passing out in the recent CBSE examination is very discouraging,” she said and cautioned that those students with less than 80 per cent attendance and those who failed to qualify the half-yearly examination shall not be allowed to appear in the final examination from the next time.

While advising the students to be hard working, she said anything earned through shortcuts would never give satisfaction to the beneficiary who knows within himself/herself that the fame has been acquired through unfair means. She asserted that participating in co-curricular activities and extra-curricular activities would help students to grow.

Teotia urged the teachers and parents to encourage their children to choose their desired fields so that they could make their career better. She directed the teachers to ’maintain self-discipline and to deliver their best services to the students with missionary zeal in making them worthy citizens for the nation as a whole. The teachers those who have achieved success and position through systematic hard work and ethical means always enjoy a special respect in society, she stated.

Brig. AK Borah VSM, Artillery Brigade (Sigar Military Station) in his brief speech said quality education was very essential and would give lifelong benefits. Preparation and planning would enable and empower the students to take the right decisions, without fear and would remove the state of uncertainty. A well-prepared student could understand the options and choices available and how to turn the odds in his/ her favour.

While addressing the students on the occasion, local MLA Lombo Tayeng informed that he has always been given priorities to health and education sectors.

According to him, as a matter of fact, the straight path was the shortest one. Success achieved through hard work and legitimate means would be lasting and truly rewarding. There were some fundamental pre-requisites for success in your career, irrespective of the choices you have arrived at. For being able to express well, students must understand the power of the language and work towards enhancing their abilities, both towards the written and spoken expressions, he added. Tayeng appreciated the committee members for their untiring efforts to make the celebration successful.

“In life, we all set some goals, some may be far-fetched some may be for the near future, but to achieve these goals it is important that we work with our heart and soul,” said Deputy Commissioner T Tatak in his motivational address to the students.

DDSE J. Yirang highlighted various challenges being faced in the schools and informed about the shortage of subject teachers in the subdivision. He categorically informed education secretary that due to lack of teachers’ quarters, many were attending their respective schools from far-flung places, which sometimes hampers their normal duties.

President MSGJCC, Litem Perme presented the annual report and achievement of the school. Students from Sanggo English School Mebo and KGBV Motum participated in the cultural programme which began with a Mega Dance lively performance by the tiny tots enthralling the audience.