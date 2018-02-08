Good Governance, Development BJP’s Top Priorities: Sonowal in Tripura

The top priority of the BJP is to deliver good governance, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said at a poll meet on Wednesday.

Development can take place in a state only when the governance is good and the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has always strived hard to live up to the expectations of the people, the CM of the saffron-party ruled state said at a public rally in Khowai district, about 45 km from Agartala.

When Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, his style of working had set an example for state governments across the country, he said.

“The prime minister is a good organizer he can be given credit for strengthening the BJP throughout the country,” Sonowal said, adding that no party would be able to level allegations of corruption at BJP-led governments in states.

Tripura is set to go to polls on February 18 and the results will be announced on April 3.

Opposition parties had been criticizing the central government for demonetization, but in reality the move had checked tax evasion, the Assam CM claimed.

“The Congress was in power for 12 years in Assam before the BJP took over. When the UPA government was at the Centre, the Congress in the state had indulged in many corrupt activities,” he said.

The Left Front government in Tripura is no better, the state could not prosper as the ruling party did not take up adequate development projects despite being in power for 25 years, Sonowal added.

-PTI