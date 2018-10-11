Good Governance is Basic Right of Citizens, says Nagaland CM Rio

NET Bureau

The two-day Regional Conference on ‘Good Governance Initiatives,’ got underway at Kohima on Wednesday. The Conference, held under the theme “Capacity Building / Technology / Best Practices by Aspirational Districts”, is being organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the Nagaland Government.

Addressing the inaugural function as the chief guest Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said, “Good Governance is not an option of the government, but a basic right for all citizens and the government is duty bound to provide it. Clean and accountable government is a basic necessity.”

Pointing out that expectations and aspirations of the citizens have risen over the years, Rio said, “Today citizens demand the best services. We need to learn from each other, adopt the best practices and ensure that successful models are replicated. We need to focus more on initiatives that are sustainable and can be scaled up.”

Maintaining that technology is a tool to improve service delivery, Rio said that identity tools like Aadhaar have helped the governments to ensure that benefits are better targeted.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the northeast in the adoption of digital payments and DBT, Rio said, “Northeast faces poor connectivity and limited outreach of banks while several blocks have no banking facility. In order to truly benefit from the mobile and banking revolution, connectivity and bank network in the northeast need to be improved.”

“Most of the 14 aspirational districts of the region are facing challenges of physical connectivity and infrastructure and such physical distance also leads to a developmental gap,” the Nagaland CM concluded.

The secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India, KV Eapen, in his address to the gathering said that the states could avail funds for replication of good governance initiatives under State Collaboration Initiative of the Government of India in DARPG.

He also briefed about the priority programmes for PM Awards to be given away on next Civil Services Day. He expressed the hope that sharing of the outstanding and awarded initiatives would help in accelerating their replication.

The two-day event is the 30th in the series of such Regional Conferences held across the country and is being organized to create a common platform to share experiences in the formulation and implementation of best practices in citizen-centric governance, improved public service delivery through e-governance, transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly effective administration.

SOURCE: PIB