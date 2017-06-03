Goof-up in HS Mark-Sheet Surfaces in Assam

In a surprising note, Arnab Kapil a student of Cotton College has reportedly scored 94 marks in Mathematics and secured 9th position in recently declared HSSLC results in Assam, despite not appearing for the subject.

This shocking revelation came to light, after Arnab himself informed the council that he didn’t appear in the exam and thus he awarded with excess marks.

According to the information, Arnab scored 473 marks out of 500 in the said exam. Arnab took Maths as his fourth subjects and according to norms and regulations of AHSEC, it is compulsory to appear for fourth subject examination.

Shockingly, in another report, Dayita Pushpa Swami, a girl from Holy Cross School, Silchar secured 6th position in the second place as in 1st place she was marked absent in Mathematics exam. Post complaining, the board rectified the mistake.