Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 12 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Google doodle celebrates 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai

Google doodle celebrates 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai
August 12
13:34 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Google today celebrated the 100th birthday of Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, one of India’s greatest scientists who is regarded as the father of India’s space programme, with a Doodle.

The doodle illustration has been created by Mumbai-based artist, Pavan Rajurkar.

Sarabhai was born in Ahmedabad on August 12, 1919. After returning from Cambridge in 1947,Vikram Sarabhai persuaded charitable trusts controlled by his family and friends to endow a research institution near home in Ahmedabad. Thus, emerged the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, when he was just 28 years.

Sarabhai was also Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.

The establishment of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in 1962 was one of Sarabhai’s greatest achievements. Thus he is recognised as the ‘Father of the Indian space programme’.

Remembering Sarabhai on his birth centenary, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “Considered the father of our space programme, Dr Sarabhai was a stalwart of Indian science. He built several institutions; mentored & inspired generations of scientists. We cherish his services and his legacy.”

 

 

Tags
Google DoodleISROVikram Ambalal Sarabhai‘Father of the Indian space programme
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.