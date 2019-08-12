Google doodle celebrates 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai

NET Bureau

Google today celebrated the 100th birthday of Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, one of India’s greatest scientists who is regarded as the father of India’s space programme, with a Doodle.

The doodle illustration has been created by Mumbai-based artist, Pavan Rajurkar.

Sarabhai was born in Ahmedabad on August 12, 1919. After returning from Cambridge in 1947,Vikram Sarabhai persuaded charitable trusts controlled by his family and friends to endow a research institution near home in Ahmedabad. Thus, emerged the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, when he was just 28 years.

Sarabhai was also Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.

The establishment of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in 1962 was one of Sarabhai’s greatest achievements. Thus he is recognised as the ‘Father of the Indian space programme’.

Remembering Sarabhai on his birth centenary, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “Considered the father of our space programme, Dr Sarabhai was a stalwart of Indian science. He built several institutions; mentored & inspired generations of scientists. We cherish his services and his legacy.”