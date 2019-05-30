Google Marks Beginning of ICC World Cup 2019 With Animated Doodle

NET Bureau

With the ICC World Cup set to kickstart, Google on Thursday, 30 May, dedicated an animated doodle to mark the beginning of the mega event.

While the four traditional Google colours remain a constant feature in the doodle, the letters ‘O’ and ‘L’ in the logo, have been customized to emulate a cricket ball and a set of stumps.

Clicking on the doodle leads a user to a dashboard carrying all details of the tournament.

In the first match on Thursday, hosts England face South Africa in London.

Ahead of the match, England captain Eoin Morgan on Wednesday insisted England will not crumble under the pressure of being favourites ahead of their World Cup opener against South Africa.

Ranked first in ODI cricket, England have won 15 of their 19 series since going out in the pool stages of the 2015 edition.

“We have spoken about it as a group, the level of expectation and the favourites tag is there for a reason,” he said on the eve of the tournament opener.

“Over the last two years, particularly at home, we have been outstanding and that is the reason it is there.

The format of this World Cup has been tweaked this time, with each team requiring to play other nine teams in the group stages, after which the top four will qualify for the semifinals.

Source: The Quint