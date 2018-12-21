Google Marks the Shortest Day Of Year, With A Doodle

The word “solstice” comes from the Latin solstitium meaning “sun stands still” when the ‘movement of the sun’s path’ stops briefly. The day and time of the solstice vary each year.

Also known as midwinter, the phenomena occurs twice a year, once in each hemisphere.

In the Northern Hemisphere it is the December solstice and in the Southern Hemisphere, it’s June solstice.

In the Northern Hemisphere, it occurs when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, located at 23.5° south of the equator. This tilt in Earth’s axis of rotation gives different parts of the planet more exposure to the Sun at different times of the year.

In December, the Earth’s the North Pole turns away from the Sun, giving the Southern Hemisphere the most sunlight.

