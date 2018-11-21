Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 21 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Google’s ‘Find My Device’ app now has ‘indoor maps’

Google's 'Find My Device' app now has 'indoor maps'
November 21
12:50 2018
NET Bureau


Google has introduced an “indoor maps” feature to the “Find My Device” app so that it can direct users to the spot where they might have accidentally dropped their smartphones.The search engine giant has not specifically listed which buildings the new feature applies to, so users would have to test their luck, The Verge reported on Tuesday.”The ‘Find My Device’ app helps you locate your lost Android and lock it until you get it back and indoor maps would help you to find your device in airports, malls, or other large buildings,” the app description on Google Play Store read. The “Find My Device” app also allows users to see their smart devices on a map based on their current or last known location, navigate to their devices with Google Maps, play a sound at full volume, even if the device is on silent mode or lock it with a custom message and contact number on lock screen. The app was launched last year in May as part of the search engine giant’s built-in malware protection for Android — Google Play Protect.

 

Source: The Quint

