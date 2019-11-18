Gotabaya Rajapakasa sworn-in as new President of Sri Lanka

NET Bureau

Sri Lanka’s newly sworn-in President Gotabaya Rajapakasa has said that he will follow a neutral foreign policy and stay out of any conflict with world powers. Mr. Gotabaya was sworn in as seventh President of Sri Lanka at a ceremony in Anuradhapura on Monday morning. Speaking after the ceremony, the new President said, he knew that the response to his request to the Tamil and Muslim community to join in his victory was less than expected. However, as new President, he invited all to work together with him for the future prosperity of the country as true Sri Lankans.

He also promised a technocratic and meritocratic system with no place for corruption. The new President added that the government should always set an example for society saying professionalism and efficiency should be the cornerstone of government administration. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Meanwhile, government MPs of Sri Lanka’s ruling party are meeting this afternoon to decide on the next step for the government led by Mr. Wickremesinghe. Minister Mano Ganesan said that the final decision on whether to quit the government or support a general election would be taken during the meeting. More than half a dozen ministers have already resigned following the results of Presidential elections and there are indications of change in government.

Source: Newsonair