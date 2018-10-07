Government At Your Doorsteps Continues Receiving Good Response

NET Bureau

The ‘government at your doorstep’ programme continues to receive good response across Arunachal Pradesh, DIPROs reported.

The Tawang district administration held its fourth such camp at Rho village in Jang subdivision on Saturday, wherein 39 departments participated. DC Sang Phuntsok, who along with Jang ADC LW Bapu visited the department counters, said the government should not always be run from air-conditioned rooms but from the ground, as well.

The Lower Subansiri administration held its second such programme at remote Tajgi village on Saturday. HGB of the village, Khoda Yarang, inaugurated the camp in the presence of DC Chukhu Takar and ADCs Toko Obi and Gombu Tsering.

Takar inspected the stalls and interacted with the beneficiaries. He informed that such camps will be held throughout the district.

In spite of the large cardamom harvesting season, the camp saw a huge turnout of old and young.

The fourth ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ camp of the Anjaw administration was held at Hayuliang on October 4 and was participated in by all the departments. The camp was inaugurated by Hayuliang MLA Dasanglu Pul in the presence of DC D Riba and ADC Kego Jilen. The Lower Siang administration launched a three-month long ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ programme at Likabali on Saturday. DC AK Singh inaugurated the camp at the government secondary school in Liru, near Likabali.

Departments including civil administration, police, forest, medical health, agriculture, industry, power, education, PHE, food & civil supplies, and election, along with financial institutions set up stalls and provided their services to the people.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times