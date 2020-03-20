Government Bans Export of Ventilators, Surgical and Disposable Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The government on Thursday banned export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks with immediate effect in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks only, and textile raw material for masks and coveralls only…has been prohibited, with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

However, it said items including gloves, ophthalmic instruments and appliances, surgical blades, gas masks with chemical absorbent for filtration against poisonous vapour and smoke, and biopsy punch can be freely exported.

Source: News18