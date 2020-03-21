Government initiates phone based learning for students during school closure

NET Bureau

Initiatives taken to prevent school drop outs in the State

Guwahati: As a preventive measure to arrest the spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19) in the State, all the Elementary/Secondary schools and Higher Educational Institutions have been closed down from 16/03/2020 to 29/03/2020 as per an order issued by the Education Department on 15/03/2020. Moreover the Government had instructed the Heads of the Institutions and teachers of the schools to create awareness among the students, parents and community members etc. to prevent/reduce transmission of the COVID-19 (Corona Virus) of respective habitations/s of the schools during the said period, which the Department believes has been carried out very effectively by all.

The Department has felt that the closure period of schools may create learning gaps among children and there may be possibility of drop out of children from schools. Therefore in order to meet the learning gaps of children and reducing the probability of dropout of children from schools, some initiatives have been proposed by the Department. As per these initiatives, the Heads of the Institutions/teachers of the schools will open a whatsapp group with parents/guardians. Groups may be opened class wise, if number of students and teachers are more in the school. Other free technologies like Google Classroom etc. should be explored in future and feedback of the same needs to be shared with the Education Department.

For the parents/guardians who do not have smart phone facility, schools may identify some local youth of the habitations who have smart phones with the support of SMC/SMDC/MG/concerned CRCC and request these local youth to provide support to such parents who do not have smart phones.

Teachers have been instructed to provide necessary learning support through phone based learning materials, including home work. Students will do the home works and teachers will check the answers in whatsapp itself, and by visiting children who need special attention. Teachers can also share short videos on academic areas and can upload it to the whatsapp for the students.

Teachers have also been instructed to conduct home visit to students in general and those with learning issues in particular. The academic support may be provided by teachers through phone/whatsapp during morning hours from 7.00 AM – 9.00 AM or evening hours from 7.00 PM – 9.00 PM.