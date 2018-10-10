Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Government Making Great Strides Ushering in Digital India, says President Kovind

Government Making Great Strides Ushering in Digital India, says President Kovind
October 10
15:40 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Inaugurating the 29th Accountants General conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the government is making great strides in ushering in digital India. He called for introspection and deliberations on the need to further promoting accountability, transparency and good governance.

“The institution of the Comptroller and Auditor General plays a vital role in ensuring transparency of operations and promoting good governance. The 150 year-old institution has lived up to the country’s expectations and has graduated from promoting accountability through accounts to ensuring that the right things are done in the right and least expensive ways,” the President added.

“The broad mandate and range of audit assignments, transactions and operations as well as the expertise required for a thorough analysis is challenging and the institution has always risen to the occasion. The theme of this year’s conference is auditing and accounting in a digital era,” he added

The Accountants General from all over the country are participating in the two-day conference organised by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The meet deliberates on adopting most modern audit techniques to further improve audit effectiveness and enhance accountability in public spending.

SOURCE: All India Radio

Tags
CAGCashless EconomyDigital IndiaGo Digitalnarendra modiPresident of IndiaPresident Ram Nath Kovind
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.