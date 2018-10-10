Government Making Great Strides Ushering in Digital India, says President Kovind

NET Bureau

Inaugurating the 29th Accountants General conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the government is making great strides in ushering in digital India. He called for introspection and deliberations on the need to further promoting accountability, transparency and good governance.

“The institution of the Comptroller and Auditor General plays a vital role in ensuring transparency of operations and promoting good governance. The 150 year-old institution has lived up to the country’s expectations and has graduated from promoting accountability through accounts to ensuring that the right things are done in the right and least expensive ways,” the President added.

“The broad mandate and range of audit assignments, transactions and operations as well as the expertise required for a thorough analysis is challenging and the institution has always risen to the occasion. The theme of this year’s conference is auditing and accounting in a digital era,” he added

The Accountants General from all over the country are participating in the two-day conference organised by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The meet deliberates on adopting most modern audit techniques to further improve audit effectiveness and enhance accountability in public spending.

SOURCE: All India Radio