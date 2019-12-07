Government of Assam TOISA 2019: A tribute to the sporting lionhearts of India

NET Bureau

The Times of India Sports Award is a tribute to Indian sports persons. This award is an endeavour to honour the past, celebrate the present and nurture the future in Indian sports.



The Times of India Sports Awards (TOISA) presented by the Government of Assam is a humble tribute to the sporting lionhearts of India who have made the country proud.

The timeline for TOISA 2019 presented by the Government of Assam, covers the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games, multiple World Cups and World Championships, across various sports. From Manika Batra’s exploits at the 2018 CWG to various Asian Games heroics to PV Sindhu winning a historic World Championship gold, to Sourav Kothari winning the Billiards World Championship title, to Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary dominating the Mixed Team events across all four shooting World Cups in 2019, to the Indian cricket team marking their tour of Australia, with India’s first ever Test series win Down Under.

The fourth edition of the Times of India Sports awards (TOISA 2019) will be held in Guwahati on December 18. The 2019 edition of the awards is being held in association with the Government of Assam.

This year, the TOISA jury, which had six distinguished personalities, shortlisted the nominees in multiple categories after meticulous research.

The jury members after an extensive jury meet adjudged winners in 23 different categories this year, including special categories like Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Emerging player of the year and Sportsperson of the year.

Last year, in 2018, the third edition of the Times of India Sports Awards (TOISA) was held in Mumbai.

In what was a glittering ceremony, Vijay Amritraj was conferred the Lifetime achievement award, while Kidambi Srikanth bagged the coveted Sportsperson of the year award.

Source: Times Of India