Government Planning to Demarcate Manipur-Nagaland Boundary: N Biren Singh

NET Bureau

Manipur government is planning to demarcate the boundary of Nagaland and Manipur after consultation with Nagaland government based on the traditional boundary to solve the inter-state boundary issue, said chief minister, N Biren Singh.

He was delivering the chief guest speech on Thursday during the inaugural function of 1st State Level Barak Festival, organised under the theme ‘Sustaining Peace and Harmony’ at Senapati district headquarter.

Barak river considered as the ‘Nile of Manipur’ has sustained indigenous communities and their civilizations for ages and has been supporting the people living in its catchment areas.

With its fountain head at Senapati district, the river trips down its serpentine course, rips through the hills and valleys across the north-eastern region of India until it discharges its load into the Bay of Bengal.

CM N Biren Singh said though there is great infrastructural development in the state, the development will be meaningless if there is lack of cooperation, unity and love among the different communities.

Asserting that a lot of people from outside the state will be interested in the festival as it is concerned to environment, Biren apprised of inviting foreigners and people from outside the states in the next year celebration of the Barak festival.

The government will take up projects to plant trees and for implementation of solid waste management system in the catchment areas of Barak river before the next year celebration of the festival, N Biren Singh added.

Lauding the people of Senapati for coming out with an innovative idea of celebrating a festival related with environment, he assured of giving maximum support from the government in making Senapati a environment friendly district.

The president of the function, PHED minister, Losii Dikho said celebrating a lot of festivals in the state is not just for recreation but also for boosting the economic by promoting tourism sector.

Stating that the Barak festival is a part of praising the almighty and acknowledging his gift (Barak river), he apprised the people of Senapati to give maximum care to save the environment from pollution and make Senapati a plastic free and environment friendly district.

The minister announced that the government is in process to restore Tadubi to Ukhrul road. He continued that the black topping works from Koubru to Mao is already in progressed and many others road construction works in remote areas are in pipeline.

The function was attended by CAF and PD minister, Karam Shyam, TA and Hills minister, N. Kayisii, Agriculture minister, V. Hangkhanlian as guests of honour, while MLAs, Awangbow Newmai and D.D. Thaishi were the special guests.

During the inaugural function, the chief minister unveiled the Barak monolith and visited the Morungs of five different tribes (Zeliangrong, Poumai, Maram, Thangal and Mao) settled at Senapati and the exhibition stalls.

SOURCE: Imphal Free Press

Image Credit: The Financial Express