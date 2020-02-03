Government well-prepared to tackle Coronavirus threat: Manipur minister

NET Bureau

In view of the surging death toll from coronavirus infection in China and the rapid spread of the disease in a global scale, Health Minister L Jayantakumar on Sunday assured that the situation is not alarming for Manipur.

“Nevertheless, the government is taking up requisite precautionary measures in all border areas and airport to prevent the arrival of the disease in Manipur,” stated Jayantakumar while interacting with the media on the sidelines of a programme held at Lainingthou Sanamahi Temple complex, Haying Khongbal, Imphal West.

The health minister said that the state health department is closely monitoring the situation and actively carrying out fever screening at the airport and in border areas like Moreh, Jiribam, Mao, Beihang among others. “We are tying up with ministry of health and family welfare, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and World Health Organisation and daily reports are being sent,” he stated reiterating that the situation should not be alarming in the state.

Jayantakumar further intimated that though the state does not have the machine to detect the illness, quarantine and isolation rooms have been set up at RIMS and JNIMS for treatment of suspected cases. “Once 14 days pass and nothing happens to the patient, we can safely guess and corona infection may be ruled out. Nevertheless, blood samples will be sent outside the state and results will be received within 24 hours,” he added.

The health minister pointed out that the worry of the people is triggered and fuelled by the apparent similar symptoms of the infection with symptoms of common cold or fever.

“As the season now is the time for people to suffer from cold or fever, the public may get worried whether they are being infected with the Coronavirus,” stated Jayantakumar and appealed to the public to take up precautionary measures by keeping themselves warm and follow a hygienic lifestyle.

Meanwhile, speaking at the dedication programme of ‘Sanamahi Laining-gi Chatna Kanglon, Laining Khudam amasung Sanamahi Laining-gi Phiral’ to the people by Lainingthou Sanamahi Temple Board, Jayantakumar said that even though followers of the Sanamahi faith is on the rise, there are many who are not aware of the religion and its philosophy. “As such, there is a pressing need to do more research and to strengthen the faith through preservation and propagation of its values,” he stated.

Source: Imphal Free Press