Government Willing to Support Investors Interested in Investing in Arunachal: Pema Khandu

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday inaugurated the 5th North East Connectivity Summit in Tawang organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The two-day summit is being attended by representatives and delegations from neighboring Countries such as Bhutan and Bangladesh, from Government of India and representatives from the corporate and industry. The theme for this year is ‘Tourism Connectivity’, stated an official release.

The summit is one of the most important forums for action-oriented deliberations on sub regional economic integration and connectivity between North East India and South East Asia.

Welcoming the delegates, Chief Minister requested the gathering of industry representatives to come forward and explore the diverse opportunities offered by the state and the region. He said the state government is willing to extend its full support to investors who are interested in investing in Arunachal Pradesh.

Citing connectivity as the biggest challenge for the state, CM said the state has suffered historically primarily in absence of robust road connectivity with road density of 25 km per 100 square km area as against an all India average of 142 km per 100 sq km area.

“Fortunately, the strong support provided by the Central Government in the last four years is now bringing about a visible transformation,” said Khandu and informed that Arunachal Government has prepared a roadmap for connectivity strategy by 2022 which would ensure reliable connectivity to all administrative and commercial centres.

He said Railways has also found a footprint in our state and is going to give huge fillip to the movement of passengers and cargo as well as tourists to the State. Informing on air connectivity, CM said under the UDAN Scheme, Pasighat is now an integral part of the Indian aviation map apart from six helicopter services to Aalo, Itanagar, Tuting, Walong, Yingkiong, and Ziro. Advanced Landing Ground at Tezu and Ziro shall also become operational soon for fixed wing aircraft.

Informing on huge scope for development of Inland Waterways Transport in the State, Khandu said we are exploring possibility of developing floating terminals on the major rivers like Dibang, Lohit and Siang in collaboration with Inland Waterways Authority of India.

Drawing the attention of the delegates to the tourism potential the state offers, CM said Arunachal has niche in eco-tourism with its unique flora and fauna, its large bio‐diversity, rolling hills, green valleys, virgin forests and diverse culture and tradition that makes Arunachal, a relatively unexplored Paradise for Tourists.

He said this great tourism potential of the region remains largely untapped and here lies a great opportunity; to develop circuits, develop Hotels and other destination infrastructure. Arunachal Pradesh and the North East offer great opportunities for Nature Based Eco Tourism, Adventure Tourism, Culture and piligrimage Tourism, River Tourism and you name it.

Informing on huge surge in flow of tourists to Arunachal, CM informed that more than 450000 tourist arrival was recorded last year in the state in comparison to meagre 2178 in the year 1999. And this year alone till September we hosted 350000 tourists. This figure will shoot much higher as the peak season started from October. Very recently on 2nd November 2018, the Arunachal Pradesh Police has also initiated Tourist Police, informed Khandu.

On industry friendly policies adopted by the state government, Chief Minister informed about launch of various land reforms which gives lease for 33 years and which can be renewed. Land possession certificates are being given to the owners and the industries can directly buy land from landowners.

Inviting the power sectors to invest, Khandu said the state is on the path to become power surplus with the commissioning of two hydro power plants of 110 MW in Pare and 600MW in Kameng. We invite the power intensive industries to come and explore the state. We are willing to create tailor made policies for industries that are non-polluting and help the state achieve its potential. We welcome fresh ideas and cooperation from the private sector to harness the potential in our state,” said Khandu.

Earlier Union Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons also spoke. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Aviation Suresh Prabhu sent his congratulatory message through a video message for hosting the 5th FICCI summit.

The summit was also attended by Power Minister Tamiyo Taga, Lok Sabha MP Ninong Ering, Chief Secretary of Meghalaya Yeshi Tsering, Chief Secretary of Arunachal Satya Gopal, Chairman FICCI North East Advisory Council Ranjit Borthakur and various other dignitaries.