Governor Asks People to Contribute to Growth of Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra on Friday exhorted the people to contribute to the remarkable growth plan being carried out by the state government to put the landlocked state in the highest growth trajectory.

Unfurling the Tri-colour at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar on the occasion of Republic Day, the governor urged the people to take a collective pledge to uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution while preserving the proud tribal culture and heritage and to contribute for a progressive state.

“Our government has made determined and sustained efforts in bringing comprehensive reforms in social sector, administration, economic management, urban and rural development apart from investments in infrastructure,” Mishra said while addressing the people.

He said, despite all the concerted efforts, there are areas which need to be addressed. “The key performance indicators in education and health sectors need improvement, connectivity to the remote locations within the state need to be hastened.

Half of our habitations need surface connectivity, our villages need electrification and children need good education,” he said. “Our government is totally committed to overcome all the challenges and has resolved to ensure all-round development of the state in a speedy manner with honesty and accountability,” the governor said.

Terming connectivity as the biggest bottleneck in development of the state, Mishra said that robust connectivity is inescapable need for the people of the state to have opportunity to reach out to national and international markets. “The government is determined to ensure an early commissioning of civilian airport at Hollongi. Moreover, the development of Tezu airport is complete in all respects and soon it will become functional for commercial flights,” he said.

The governor informed the Centre had already assured the state Rs 50000 crore package for improving road connectivity to be done over a period of three years. “Rural road connectivity has received a significant push under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. 772 roads spanning over 5990 kilometre length have been completed connecting 841 rural habitations,” Mishra said in his speech.

He said the state government is also undertaking survey and investigation of Frontier Highway and building an East West Industrial Corridor along the foothill areas of the state. In the power sector, Mishra said, the 600 mw Kameng Hydro Project and the 110 mw Pare hydro project would get commissioned over the next couple of months which would be a big boost to realising the hydro dream in the state.

“The Centre has committed to establish an army cantonment in the capital region which will not only instill a greater sense of security but will also generate fresh economic activities, access to quality education and health care facilities which is a collateral amenity to the civil population in any cantonment area,” he informed.

Three sainik schools would also be established in the state one each in the central, eastern and western parts of the state, he added.

-PTI