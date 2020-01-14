Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 14 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi cuts short speech during special session of Assam Assembly

Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi cuts short speech during special session of Assam Assembly
January 14
12:24 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi had to complete his 85-page speech in just five minutes at the State Assembly that had its special session on Monday. This happened because of the uncontrollable ruckus on the floor of the Assembly against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act).

As soon as the Governor started his speech, the Congress and the AIUDF raised the issue of five people killed during the anti-CAA agitation in the State. The slogan-shouting Congress and AIUDF members with placards rushed to the well of the Assembly. They demanded cancellation of the CAA. In the intense ruckus, the Governor felt it cozy to complete his speech in just five minutes, and tabled it in the House.

In his speech, the Governor said that the Government has given the top priority to safeguard the rights of indigenous people of Assam; and preserve and promote their cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage through the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. “The Government of India has set up a High Level Committee under the Chairmanship of Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma to suggest measures for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. The Committee is expected to give its report shortly,” the Governor said, and added: “The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886 has been amended to facilitate removal of encroachments from all religious institutions like Xatras. My Government proposes to bring a law to protect the rights of indigenous people of the State over land.”

The Governor further said that the Government will soon bring a legislation to make it mandatory to teach the Assamese language as a compulsory subject in the English-medium and other schools.

On border protection and development, the Governor said that the Government is taking all necessary steps to reach out to Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and West Bengal. “Top priority is given to all border districts with proper road network keeping both security and development in the forefront,” he added.

Source: The Sentinel

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top
1 Comment

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.