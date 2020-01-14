Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi cuts short speech during special session of Assam Assembly

NET Bureau

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi had to complete his 85-page speech in just five minutes at the State Assembly that had its special session on Monday. This happened because of the uncontrollable ruckus on the floor of the Assembly against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act).

As soon as the Governor started his speech, the Congress and the AIUDF raised the issue of five people killed during the anti-CAA agitation in the State. The slogan-shouting Congress and AIUDF members with placards rushed to the well of the Assembly. They demanded cancellation of the CAA. In the intense ruckus, the Governor felt it cozy to complete his speech in just five minutes, and tabled it in the House.

In his speech, the Governor said that the Government has given the top priority to safeguard the rights of indigenous people of Assam; and preserve and promote their cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage through the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. “The Government of India has set up a High Level Committee under the Chairmanship of Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma to suggest measures for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. The Committee is expected to give its report shortly,” the Governor said, and added: “The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886 has been amended to facilitate removal of encroachments from all religious institutions like Xatras. My Government proposes to bring a law to protect the rights of indigenous people of the State over land.”

The Governor further said that the Government will soon bring a legislation to make it mandatory to teach the Assamese language as a compulsory subject in the English-medium and other schools.

On border protection and development, the Governor said that the Government is taking all necessary steps to reach out to Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and West Bengal. “Top priority is given to all border districts with proper road network keeping both security and development in the forefront,” he added.

Source: The Sentinel