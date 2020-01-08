Governor RN Ravi meets religious and civil society leaders

NET Bureau

Governor RN Ravi as a part of his initiative to reach out to the society leaders, held in the last two days consultation meetings with a wide range of civil society leaders including Khasi Jaintia Presbyterian Synod led by Rev. SS Majaw, Archdiocese of Shillong led by Fr. John Madur, Sein Raij led by Joining Pde, Seng Khasi led by Donkupar Dkhar, Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong led by RL Blah, I-CARE Shillong led by Toki Blah and Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum led by RG Lyngdoh.

The leaders freely shared their views, concerns and expectations and underscored the paramount need for peace and communal harmony in the society.

Every leader emphasised the need and urgency for a vision and action plan for a progressive Meghalaya based on building of the intrinsic and potential strength of its land and people and not to be swayed or subdued by irrational fears.

The Governor thanked the leaders for their constructive views and urged them to help consolidate the progressive forces in the society for the enduring good of the people.

The Governor also wishes to meet other civil society leaders including the youth and entrepreneurs in coming days and continue the process of constructive dialogue with the society leaders. The Governor is open to meeting other concerned groups to enable them to share their views.

Source: The Sentinel