Wed, 06 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Governor tells MoS Sarangi: MSME schemes to make Arunachal youth job givers

Governor tells MoS Sarangi: MSME schemes to make Arunachal youth job givers
November 06
11:40 2019
NET Bureau

MSME schemes would offer opportunities to youth to become entrepreneurs and in turn job givers not seekers, Governor Brig. (Retd) B.D. Mishra told Union MoS for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), AHD & Fisheries Pratap Chandra Sarangi when he called on him at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

They discussed self-employment and financial empowerment of youth through various central schemes MSME and Fisheries and dairy development when Dr Mishra said that MSME schemes would offer opportunities to the youth to become self employed.

Stressing on revitalizing loin loom weaving to boost rural economy and socio-economic empowerment of womenfolk, he urged Sarangi to assist in this endeavour through his ministry.

Dr Mishra has been promoting traditional weaving while his wife Neelam Misra has turned a weaver and ambassador of loin loom as seen in various media.

While highlighting huge scope, including Shergaon-based trout hatchery, which needs GoI help, he said with proper guidance and capital assistance initially, the people could make the state self sufficient in fisheries and dairy products to end outside dependence.

Sarangi assured to provide all required assistance, fund and technical guidance of his ministries.

State’s Industries, Skill Development, Textile & Handicrafts, Trade & Commerce Minister Tumke Bagra was also present.

Source: Arunachal Observer

