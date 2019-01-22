Governtment’s Initiatives to Promote Northeast Tribal Culture

NET Bureau, Kingson Chingakham

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh in written reply to a question raised about the promotion of northeast India tribal culture in Rajya Sabha said that an amount of Rs.23.50 crore has been sanctioned for construction of a Regional Convention Centre at North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) Complex, Dimapur. Out of an amount of Rs.13.00 crore released to NEZCC, Rs.5.72 crore has been spent towards construction of the Convention Centre.

Under Tagore Cultural Complex Scheme, from 2013 till date, an amount of Rs.41.65 crore has been allocated and Rs.22.50 crore spent for construction of Tagore cultural complexes at Chedema, Aboi, and Dimapur in Nagaland and at Raga and Upper Subansiri District in Arunachal Pradesh.

The government has set up Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) in Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram during 2016-17 and 2018-19, which, inter alia, function as a body of knowledge & research and preservation of tribal art and culture. From 2014-15 till date, Rs.86.18 crore has been provided to the TRIs in North East Region to carry out various activities viz. research studies, evaluation studies, organization of training/seminar/workshop, organization of tribal festivals, baseline survey, publications, documentaries/documentation, organization of exchange visits etc., catering to promotion of tribal culture.

In addition, North Eastern Council also provided funds for projects aimed towards promotion of the cultural heritage in the North Eastern Region, including for allotment of land for construction of cultural and information centre in Delhi. New projects are considered based on proposals received as per the extant guidelines, within the overall availability of resources.