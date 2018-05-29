Govinda at Prag Cine Awards 2018

Bollywood Superstar Govinda enthralled the audience of Guwahati with his performance at the Prag Cine Awards Northeast 2018. The two-day cultural event concluded on May 27 at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Auditorium. The event was organised to celebrate 83 years of Assamese Cinema and encourage talents from the northeast.

The event concluded with a power-packed performance by Zubeen Garg and Papon.

In the Northeast Section, Leishangthem Tontohingambi (Tonthoi) Devi bagged the best actor (female) award for her performance in Iche Tampha from Manipur, while Rupak Gogoi bagged the best director’s award for Khasi movie Gangs of North East.

Veteran film actor-filmmaker Kualada Kumar Bhattacharya received the Lifetime Achievement Award, whereas, Utpal Borpujari bagged the best director award for Ishu, Himjyoti Talukdar bagged the best debut director award for Assamese movie Calendar, Bhanita Das bagged the best actor (female) for Village Rockstars, while Arun Nath bagged the best actor (male) for Calendar.

The full list of the winners of Prag Cine Awards 2018 is given below-

1. Best Make-up : Shrirup Das. (3 Smoking Barrels)

2. Best Costume Designer: Rani Dutta Baruah (Ishu)

3. Best Art Director : Kalpana Bora (Calender)

4. Best Choreography : Din Jole Rati Jole. (Mission China)

5. Best Screenplay : Himjyoti Talukda Santanu Rowmuria. Jhulan K Matants (Calender)

6. Best Lyricist : Tarali Sarma. (Hothate Dekhu Jibone : Calender)

7. Best Singer (Female) : Anindita Paul (Ojanite Mone Mone)

8. Best Singer (Male) : Siddhartha Hazarika (Calender)

9. Best Sound Designer: Amrit Pritam (Village Rockstars)

10. Best Music Director : Michele Josia. Anurag Saikia. (3 Smoking Barrelts

11. Best Editing : Rima Das (Village Rockstars)

12. Best Cinematography : Pradip Daimary. Suman Dowerah (Mission China)

13. Best Supporting Actor (Female) : Rimjim Deka (Calender)

14. Best Supporting Actor (Male) : Pranjal Saikia (Priyar Priyo)

15. Best Actor (Female) : Bhanita Das (Village Rockstars)

16. Best Actor (Male) : Arun Nath (Calender)

17. Best Director : Utpal Barpujari (Ishu)

18. Best Film : Village Rockstars

19. Best Debut Director : Himjyoti Talukdar (Calender)

20. Best Critic : Mrinal Kr. Bora

21. Jury’s Special Mention:

(1) Kenny Basumatary (Local Kung Fu 2) (2) Kapil Garo (Ishu) (3) Basanti Das (Village Rockstars), (4) Munin Barua (Priyar Priyo)

22. Best Film Other Than Assamese : 3 Smoking Barrels.

23. Best Actor (Female) North East : Leishangthem Tontohingambi (Tonthoi) Devi. {Iche Tampha – Manipur)}

24. Best Actor (Male) North East : Lhakpa Lepcha (Dhokbu (Sikkim))

25. Best Director : Rupak Gogoi ( Gangs of North East (Khasi)}

26. Best Film : Dhokbu (Sikkim)

27. Best Popular Actor (Female) : Barasha Rani Bishaya (Tumi Ahibane)

28. Best Popular Actor (Male): Zubeen Garg (Priyar Priyo/Mission China)

29. Best Popular Film: Mission China