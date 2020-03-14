Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 14 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Govt allocates Rs 7,660 crore for 780km green highway project

Govt allocates Rs 7,660 crore for 780km green highway project
March 14
12:22 2020
The government on Friday approved a proposal for the construction of 780 km of green highways at a cost of Rs 7,660 crore. “The Cabinet has approved building 780-km ‘green’ National Highway project at a cost of Rs 7,660 crore,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the meeting.

The project pertains to rehabilitation and upgradation of various National Highways covering a total length of over 780 km in four states — Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Government has approved 780 km green highway project for Rs 7,660 cr in four states

Source: Business Today

