Govt allocates Rs 7,660 crore for 780km green highway project

The government on Friday approved a proposal for the construction of 780 km of green highways at a cost of Rs 7,660 crore. “The Cabinet has approved building 780-km ‘green’ National Highway project at a cost of Rs 7,660 crore,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the meeting.

The project pertains to rehabilitation and upgradation of various National Highways covering a total length of over 780 km in four states — Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Government has approved 780 km green highway project for Rs 7,660 cr in four states

Source: Business Today