Govt bans export of anti-malarial drug hydroxycloroquine

Government has banned export of anti-malarial drug hydroxycloroquine, with immediate effect to ensure sufficient availability of the medicine in the domestic market. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification stating that the export of hydroxycloroquine and formulations made from hydroxycloroquine is prohibited with immediate effect.

It, however, said the government will allow export of the medicine on humanitarian grounds on case-to-case basis on the Ministry of External Affairs’ recommendation. Export will also be permitted from the special economic zones/export oriented units and in cases where the outbound shipment is made to fulfil export obligation under any advance authorisation license issued on or before today.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava had on Monday recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating healthcare workers handling suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases and also the asymptomatic household contacts of the lab-confirmed cases.

Over the last few weeks, India has banned exports of host of medical devices including sanitisers, all types of ventilators and surgical masks

Source: News On Air