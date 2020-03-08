Govt committed to empower women across all platforms: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the government is committed to its resolve to empower women across all platforms.

Extending greetings on International Women’s Day, Mr. Singh said, the day provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in empowering women and achieving gender equality in the society.

The Defence Minsiter said, utmost importance is being given to provide women with equal opportunities as their male counterparts.

The Defence Minister said, his Ministry has taken a slew of initiatives to increase women participation in various departments and field operations, including granting a permanent commission to women in all 10 branches of the Indian Army.

Recalling the acts of courage and determination by Indian women in various fields including armed forces, Mr.Singh underlined that the women have played an extraordinary role in the history and have taken the country forward.

Mr. Rajnath Singh called upon people to strive for new India where women get equal opportunities and reach their full potential.

Source: News On Air