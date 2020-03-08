Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 08 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Govt committed to empower women across all platforms: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Govt committed to empower women across all platforms: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
March 08
11:54 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the government is committed to its resolve to empower women across all platforms.

Extending greetings on International Women’s Day, Mr. Singh said, the day provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in empowering women and achieving gender equality in the society.

The Defence Minsiter said, utmost importance is being given to provide women with equal opportunities as their male counterparts.

The Defence Minister said, his Ministry has taken a slew of initiatives to increase women participation in various departments and field operations, including granting a permanent commission to women in all 10 branches of the Indian Army.

Recalling the acts of courage and determination by Indian women in various fields including armed forces, Mr.Singh underlined that the women have played an extraordinary role in the history and have taken the country forward.

Mr. Rajnath Singh called upon people to strive for new India where women get equal opportunities and reach their full potential.

Source: News On Air

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.