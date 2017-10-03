Govt Committed to Finding Solutions Through Dialogue: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that his government is committed to finding solutions to all issues through dialogue.

The Chief Minister said this while speaking in a programme organised in connection with Gandhi Jayanti in Imphal on Monday. The Chief Minister also said that the Manipur State Government “has already held talks” with United Naga Council (UNC) regarding the “present issue” raised by the Naga body.

It can be noted here that UNC had given a 48-hour deadline to the State Government as well as to the Central Government to give their “clear-cut” positions on the district creation issue/tripartite talks. The deadline lapsed on Sunday midnight.

Meanwhile, as in other parts of the country, the Manipur State Government also observed Gandhi Jayanti- the International Day of Non-Violence and National Cleanliness Day– at the Gandhi Memorial Hall, Imphal.

The State function was graced by Governor of Manipur, Dr. Najma A. Heptulla, along with Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, cabinet ministers and the chief secretary. The event was celebrated in commemoration of the 148th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.

Addressing the function, Dr. Heptulla said that the state of cleanliness which is maintained during the observance of the national cleanliness day should be made a regular feature – a way of life. It should not be a normal observance but a wakeup call for all to maintain high standards of cleanliness in our homes, workplace, roads, streets and public place.

She further said that Mahatma Gandhi always emphasized on cleanliness for a healthy living. Healthy people make a healthy nation. The Mahatma believed in the spiritual purification of body, mind and soul, she observed. She elaborated that a clean environment is essential for good health which will beget a pure mind. The “Swachh Bharat” initiative taken up by the Central Government is aimed towards this end of keeping the environment clean.

She pointed out that the Swachhta Hi Seva, ‘Cleanliness is Service’, is a campaign which started on September 15,2017, concluded on Gandhi Jayanti. The campaign is an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address, Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said that people should not only focus on cleaning their surroundings, but also aim to free their minds of negativity, hatred, enmity, communalism and corrupt thoughts. He urged the people to maintain harmony, solidarity and peaceful co-existence amongst each other. He also said, “Good thoughts will pave the way to a better society and lead to progress and development of the nation.”

The Chief Minister explained that the fortnight long Swachta Hi Seva campaign is a way of realising Gandhiji’s vision for a Clean India.

Asserting that several welfare schemes for the people are in the pipeline, Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren also said that his government is mulling to introduce an Old-age Pension Scheme through which beneficiaries will be provided Rs. 1500 per month and a Skill Development Training Course for the differently-abled.

The Chief Minister Biren also asserted that since his government was formed, several potholes had been mended and repaired. However, incessant rain over the past few months has resulted in the washing away of the repaired roads.

