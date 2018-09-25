Govt Committed to Restore Normalcy in MU: CM

Manipur Chief Minister Shri N. Biren Singh said that the State government is committed to restore normalcy and peaceful academic atmosphere in Manipur University. This was stated by him during the joint Hill Leaders’ Day and Meeyamgi Numit held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, Chief Minister said that the State government would mediate in its fullest capacity in resolving the present turmoil in Manipur University. The State government would act as a mediator between the Centre and Manipur University community to resolve the issue. He appealed the people, CSOs and other stakeholders to put positive effort to bring amicable solution of the MU issue.

Chief Minister said that after hearing the allegations against the Vice Chancellor Prof. A.P Pandey for his misbehaviour and mismanagement in the Manipur University, the President of India intervened in the matter and suspended Prof. Pandey. And the order further mentioned that Prof. Pandey would not be allowed to enter the University premises until further orders, he added. The President and Centre have acted after acknowledging the sentiments of the people of the State, he added.

Chief Minister recalled that many unwanted incidents have occurred in Manipur University in the past. There were instances of killing a Professor and other unlawful activities inside the University premises, he added. If the law and order situation worsens, then the State Government can’t remain as silent spectator. The present government won’t let any unwanted incidents happen in the University campus.

Reacting on boycotting the University examinations by the students over the appointment of Pro-VC and Registrar, Chief Minister stated that if the stakeholders aren’t satisfied with the said order then they are free to move the Court.

Talking about the grievances received on joint Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ day, Chief Minister mentioned that among several grievances, various individuals, entrepreneurs and SHGs have requested for providing financial assistance. In this regard, officials of various banks including MSCB, MRB are being deputed in Imphal to provide soft loans by them. Chief Minister opined that there is good economic momentum in the State.

Those who seek for medical assistance, the CMHT card are being issued instantly to those needy people. CMHT cards were issued to 19 individuals viz. 12 AAY persons, 2 differently-abled persons and 5 widows on the spot.

Mentioning about the recently launched PMJAY-AB, Chief Minister said that around 2.77 lakh families would be benefited under the scheme. Altogether around 60 percent of the total population of the State would be covered under PMJAY and CMHT. Till now, around 1 lakh people have benefited from the CMHT in the State, he added.

On Monday, the Chief Minister attended to as many as about 550 complaints and personally met nearly 1500 people from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm.

