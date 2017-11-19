‘Govt Committed to Safeguard & Protect Territorial Integrity of Manipur’

Manipur Minister of Forests and Environment, MAHUD Th. Shyamkumar said on Saturday that the state government is committed to safeguard and protect the territorial integrity of Manipur at any cost.

He was speaking during a press conference at the New Secretariat office. Advising the Opposition parties to play a constructive role for the welfare of the State, Shyamkumar said the intention of the Opposition parties for bringing up the Naga Framework Agreement and the alliance with the Naga People’s Front (NPF) party is questionable. He also reminded that Naga Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and the NSCN (IM) was during the tenure of the previous State Government.

The Minister said constructive participation of the all political parties is important on any State issue and welcomed all the political parties for discussions and suggestions to the State Government. Stating that the NPF is an alliance partner in the state government, Shyamkumar said the State Government is committed to bring equal development in the hills and the valley.

The Minister also said the State’s financial condition is on a path of recovery and the Government has started receiving funds from the Centre after sending Utilization Certificates to concerned Ministries. He said the Government has been announcing packages for various districts after receiving funds/sanctions from the Centre.

Speaking on the yet to be completed market complex at the Tombisana Higher Secondary School, the Minister said the remaining construction work will be completed, as soon as the State Government receives the fund from the concerned Ministry. He also said details of the various programmes/schemes/projects undertaken by the new Government can be availed through RTI.

Manipur Education Minister Th. Radheshyam appealed to the opposition parties to play a constructive role and said all political parties must work collectively for the welfare of the people. He said the leaders at the Centre have repeatedly reaffirmed that the territorial integrity of the Manipur will not be compromised. In the interest of the State, the Opposition parties should refrain from creating mistrust and unnecessary tension among the public, he added.