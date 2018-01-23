Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 23 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Govt Designates Dhubri as Authorised Immigration Check Post

Govt Designates Dhubri as Authorised Immigration Check Post
January 23
11:43 2018
Assam’s Dhubri, located near the Indo-Bangladesh border, has been designated as an authorised immigration check post.

“In pursuance of sub-rule(b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the Central government hereby designates Dhubri river port in Dhubri district of Assam as an authorised immigration check post for entry into/exit from India for all class of passengers with valid travel documents,” an order issued by the Home Ministry said.

Dhubri is the headquarters of Dhubri district and is located on the bank of rivers Brahmaputra and Gadadhar. It is situated about 277 kilometres from Guwahati.

-PTI

DhubriIndo-Bangladesh border
