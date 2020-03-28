Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 28 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Govt Exempts Procurement Agencies, Mandis, Farming Operations, Farm Workers from COVID-19 Lockdown Rules

Govt Exempts Procurement Agencies, Mandis, Farming Operations, Farm Workers from COVID-19 Lockdown Rules
March 28
16:01 2020
To ensure that farmers do not face problem in harvesting of rabi crops in the coming days, the Centre on Friday exempted mandis, procurement agencies, farm operations, agri machinery hiring centres as well as intra- and inter-state movement of farm implements from the lockdown rules.

The government has also exempted farm workers as well as manufacturing and packaging units of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds from the lockdown order, according to the latest directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Fertiliser shops and custom hiring centres of farm machineries have also been allowed to function during the lockdown period, it said.

“Agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including minimum support price (MSP) operations, mandis operated by APMC or as notified by the state government have been exempted,” the statement added.

The directive comes in the wake of farmers facing problems in harvesting their rabi crops and bringing them to the mandis in the wake of a nationwide lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus.

Harvesting of rabi (winter) crops such as wheat, mustard, corn and pulses has begun in some places and will pick up in the coming months.

Source: News18

