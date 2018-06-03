Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 03 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Govt Has Taken Notice of Protesters’ Demands: Meghalaya Home Minister

Govt Has Taken Notice of Protesters’ Demands: Meghalaya Home Minister
June 03
11:42 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In the wake of the curfew imposed in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong, state’s home minister James K. Sangma said on Saturday that the government has taken cognizance of the protesters’ demands.

“We have taken action on their demands. I hope that the agitators see that and they cease these kind of activities,” Sangma told ANI, while trying to pacify protesters who have been demanding action against alleged illegal settlers in Them Iew Mawlong area.
Sangma, however, also warned them and asked them not to break the law.

According to media reports, the curfew was imposed after a bus driver was thrashed by a group of people in the area on Thursday.
The incident quickly escalated overnight and clashes erupted between two communities, which saw a shop and a house being set on fire.

The situation became so grave that the army had to conduct flag marches, and authorities had to suspend Internet services in the city to prevent the hate messages from spreading.

-ANI

Tags
James K SangmaMeghalaya Home Minister
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.