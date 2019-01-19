Govt Higher Secondary School, Bilat Celebrates Golden Jubilee

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday attended the golden jubilee celebration of Govt Higher Secondary School, Bilat, Pasighat in presence of MLA Tatung Jamoh, State BJP President Tapir Gao, MLA Kento Rina, MP Ninong Ering, MLA Kaling Moyong, and other dignitaries.

He unveiled the Golden Jubilee commemoration that expresses gratitude to the voluntary contribution of the school alumni and the well-wishers towards quality education in the school through their ‘Golden Jubilee Project’.

Under the project, the school alumni and the well-wishers raise funds for the development of the schools, which is mainly used in repairing of necessary school infrastructure such as toilets, classrooms. Chief Minister took a tour of the school infrastructures repaired and built under the Golden Jubilee Project.

Chief Minister in his speech appreciated and thanked the voluntary initiative taken up under the ‘Golden Jubilee Project’ led by Dr David Gao, the project coordinator. He said the project has set a marvelous example of community participation in education in the state. He said when community volunteers to contribute for development, the task of the government to deliver becomes easier. He said he is happy to know that the Golden Jubilee Project had earlier taken up similar work in Govt Higher Secondary Schools In Ruksin and Sile.

Chief Minister said it’s a fact that quality of education in the state has dropped, which we all must accept. He said literacy has increased but with a decrease in its quality. He said earlier numerous schools were opened leaving many of them non-functional and in a dilapidated condition. He also said state today has excess teachers with much better teacher-student ratio but with a shortage in subject teachers.

Chief Minister said measures are being taken to improve quality education by recruiting an adequate number of subject teachers to fulfill the shortage and hoped that by the next academic session, all gaps will be filled. He also said 400 posts were earlier created to regularize SSA teachers and more will be created in coming days for batch-wise regularization. He also said no detention policy has been abolished to create a meritorious system. More smart classrooms are being added in the coming years. He said at present 717 smart classrooms have been introduced with 800 more to come. Under CM Samast Siksha Yojana, about Rs, 100 crore will be spent on decentralization in education. The DCs and DDSEs will be empowered with more funds and authority to take decisions on matters of education. He said Sainik School in Pasighat is functional and this coming academic session, two other Sainik School will also start.

Responding to a memorandum from the Golden project, CM assured a boundary wall and assured to take up the demand for science steam for GHSS Bilat.

Chief Minister earlier inaugurated the residential cum coaching clinic here built under the Acharya Dronacharya Gurukul Yojana. Following the golden jubilee celebration, CM visited the Upper Primary School at Mirem and inaugurated the Rani Lakshmibai Girls Hostel of Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan, Ngorlung.