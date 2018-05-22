Govt Invariably Fulfilled Basic Minimum Needs of Sikkimese People: CM

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling said that the State Government has invariably fulfilled the basic minimum needs of the Sikkimese people while attending the ongoing ‘Sikkim Jan Sewa, Jan Samman Abhiyan’ at Namchi Helipad on Tuesday.

At, the onset of the program the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly build Eye Department at District Hospital, Namchi. He also briefly interacted with the patients referred to the hospital.

Series of announcement made during the program by the Chief Minister were:

1) Janta Mela for the BPL level Business Community will be conducted soon.

2) Lama Mela will be held in Gangtok.

3) Houses will be build & upgraded at every constituency wherein required wash rooms will also be constructed.

5) Gas Cylinders, Pressure Cookers and GCI Sheets will be distributed.

6) Sikkim Subject holder landless public to be provided with land through the Panchayats.

7) Vacant Shops in the marketplace to be transformed into organic outlets and the department of Horticulture and UD&HD to look into at the earliest.

8) Transportation Cost for organic produce to be born by the State Government for a period of 5 years.

9) Compensation and Price Support for unmarketed Organic Produce will be provided by the State Government.

10) The banks in Sikkim to co-operate and hand over the loan for entrepreneurs under Sikkim Start-up Skill Scheme.

11) Sikkim Subject holder in rural areas to be provided with Trade Lincense through the office of BDO.

12) Setting up of wayside amenities such as cafeteria in the constituency to boost tourism.

13) Every Senior Secondary Schools of Sikkim will be included with commerce and science stream.

14) To make DPR for connecting of drinking water pipes the concerned department and panchayat to under take the assignment

15) Required road upgradation in the constituency will be done at the earliest.

16) Building of various registered places of worship.

17) The State Government will construct wash room in each and every homestay in the state.

18) Land to be registered in the name of Sikkimese daughters married to non-local but the land will not be transferred to husband or children.

19) Regularization of MR women employees who gets married to non Sikkim Subject Holder.

20) In two years time rail connectivity to Sikkim will undergo

21) Pakyong Airport will be inaugrated soon

The Chief Minister urged the panchayats to disseminate the policies and schemes of the State Government which focus on the benefit of the general public. He exhorted the panchayats to publicize the aim of the State Government to make Sikkim free of MDR-TB by the year 2022 and shared that a monthly grant of Rs 3,000 to every TB patient as nutritional support and cash award of Rs 5 lakh for the TB-free gram panchayat unit and Rs 10 lakh for a zilla panchayat territorial constituency free from TB has also been underlined. He also informed that the state government has provided with free medical assistance to the public and advocated to utilize the CATCH-an annual health check up programme.

He also brought to light the panchayats to spread the policy decision taken by the State Government to give financial grant of Rs. 7,000 and Rs.10,000 after 1st and 2nd child respective in order to elevate the dwindling population of our state. Calling upon the panchayats the CM updated that they should be pro-people and aspire for the upgrading the villages.

Imploring, about the education sector in our state the CM spoke at length about the opportunity of the free education formulated by the State Government. He advised the students to inculcate the competitive spirit in them so that they can equate themselves at par with the global students. He also appraised the students to avail free technical education in institutions such as CCCT Chisopani, ATTC Bardang and also in various colleges located in the state.

The CM elucidated about the different tourism spots curated by the State Government in Namchi and recommended the public to take ownership of these infrastructures as it is build for public use. He deliberated the public of the constituency to tap maximum business possibility out of these tourism spots and generate ample revenue. He also enforced upon the public of the constituency to learn about branding the various product which can be organically manufactured at the rural level. He spoke about the importance of village and hill-top tourism and urged the public to exploit these factors of tourism as they can be a perennial source of income.

The CM articulated that the various communities present in the state has been endowed with equal rights through the State Government. He added that their has been no differentiation between the various communities existent in the state and that Sikkim is a symbol as one of the most secular state in the country. The CM also mentioned that the business community has been bestowed with equivalent rights and protection and assured that the business community will be constantly sheltered.