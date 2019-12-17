Govt of India builds Mass Detention Camps for 2 million people ‘Stripped of Citizenship’ in Assam

NET Bureau

At a time when there is a widespread protest against CAA 2019 in Assam, here is a report stating the Government of India is building mass detention camps after almost two million people were told they could be effectively stripped of citizenship.

As per the media report, around 1.9 million people in the north-eastern state of Assam were excluded when India published the state’s final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in August. It may be mentioned that those excluded from the register will have to appeal to prove they are citizens.

Meanwhile, the UN and other international rights groups have expressed concern that many could be rendered stateless.

The citizenship list is part of a drive to detect illegal immigrants in Assam.

The Indian government claims that the migrants have arrived from neighbouring Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

It is to be noted that those appealing to be put on the register will need to provide documentation, such as birth certificates, dating back decades.

Furthermore, the Government sources say those excluded from the list retain their rights and have 120 days to appeal at local “Foreigners Tribunals”. If that fails, they can take their cases to the High Court of Assam and ultimately the Supreme Court. What happens to those who fail at all levels of appeal is yet to be decided, they said.

Goalpara Detention Camp

The Goalpara camp is one of at least 10 planned detention centres, according to local media reports.

It is around the size of seven football pitches and designed to hold 3,000 people.