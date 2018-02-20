Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 21 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Govt Offices, Educational Institutions Closed on Mizoram Statehood Day

Govt Offices, Educational Institutions Closed on Mizoram Statehood Day
February 20
17:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

All government offices and educational institutions remained closed in Mizoram on Tuesday on the occasion of the 32nd Statehood Day.

No official functions were held to mark the day, declared as a public holiday by the state government.

Mizoram attained statehood on February 20, 1987, after after the erstwhile underground Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Centre signed the historic Mizo Peace Accord on June 30, 1986.

The state was given a special status under article 371G of the Indian Constitution.

-PTI

Tags
Mizoram statehood day
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.