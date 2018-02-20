Govt Offices, Educational Institutions Closed on Mizoram Statehood Day

All government offices and educational institutions remained closed in Mizoram on Tuesday on the occasion of the 32nd Statehood Day.

No official functions were held to mark the day, declared as a public holiday by the state government.

Mizoram attained statehood on February 20, 1987, after after the erstwhile underground Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Centre signed the historic Mizo Peace Accord on June 30, 1986.

The state was given a special status under article 371G of the Indian Constitution.

