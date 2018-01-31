Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 31 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Govt Plans to Abolish Posts Which Are Vacant for Five Years

Govt Plans to Abolish Posts Which Are Vacant for Five Years
January 31
14:23 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The government is planning to abolish all posts which are vacant for more than five years and has directed all ministries and department to submit a comprehensive report on it.

In an office memorandum, the finance ministry said it had asked all ministries and departments to submit an action taken report regarding abolition of posts which are vacant for more than five years.

Some departments and ministries have responded but some, instead of providing a comprehensive report, have submitted the requisite information in piecemeal manner, it said.

Therefore, financial advisors and joint secretaries (administration) of all ministries/ departments are requested to identify the posts which are vacant for more than five years and submit a comprehensive report on abolition of such posts in main ministry and their respective subordinate organisations at the earliest, the office memorandum, dated January 16, 2018, said.

Following this, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all its additional secretaries, joint secretaries, chiefs of paramilitary forces and other attached organisations to submit comprehensive reports, a home ministry official told PTI.

According to a preliminary estimate, there are several thousand central government posts which are lying vacant for five or more years, the official said.

-PTI

Tags
Vacant for Five YearsVacant Posts
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.