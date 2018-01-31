Govt Plans to Abolish Posts Which Are Vacant for Five Years

The government is planning to abolish all posts which are vacant for more than five years and has directed all ministries and department to submit a comprehensive report on it.

In an office memorandum, the finance ministry said it had asked all ministries and departments to submit an action taken report regarding abolition of posts which are vacant for more than five years.

Some departments and ministries have responded but some, instead of providing a comprehensive report, have submitted the requisite information in piecemeal manner, it said.

Therefore, financial advisors and joint secretaries (administration) of all ministries/ departments are requested to identify the posts which are vacant for more than five years and submit a comprehensive report on abolition of such posts in main ministry and their respective subordinate organisations at the earliest, the office memorandum, dated January 16, 2018, said.

Following this, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all its additional secretaries, joint secretaries, chiefs of paramilitary forces and other attached organisations to submit comprehensive reports, a home ministry official told PTI.

According to a preliminary estimate, there are several thousand central government posts which are lying vacant for five or more years, the official said.

-PTI