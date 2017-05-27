Sat, 27 May 2017

Govt Plans to Increase Sikkim Assembly Seats; Seeks Views

May 27
11:44 2017
A proposal to increase the Sikkim Assembly seats from 32 to 40 is under consideration before the central government which has sought views and suggestions on the draft plan from various stakeholders.

In a notification, the Home Ministry said the strength of the Sikkim Assembly may be increased from the present 32 seats to 40 following a directive of the Supreme Court.

In the proposal, there are provisions for reservation of five Assembly seats for Limboo and Tamang community, 12 seats for Bhutia-Lepcha, two for scheduled castes, one for Sangha while 20 are general seats.

“Suggestions and views of concerned stakeholders on the draft proposal are invited latest by June 26, 2017,” a home ministry statement said.

Suggestions of stakeholders can be sent to the Ministry either through e-mail at sone2@mha.Gov.In or by hard copy addressed to Uma Magesh, Under Secretary (NE-II), Room No. 208-B, North Block, New Delhi – 110 001.

-PTI

