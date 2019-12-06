Govt sanctions Rs 100 cr to set up women help desks in police stations

NET Bureau

Union Home Ministry has sanctioned a sum 100 crore rupees from Nirbhaya Fund for setting up and strengthening of Women Help Desks in Police Stations.

This scheme would be implemented by the States and Union Territories.

The Help Desks would focus on making the Police Stations more women-friendly and approachable, as they would be the first and single point of contact for any woman walking into a police station.

Essentially, lady police officers would be deployed at these help desks.

The officials of Women Help Desk would be trained to be sensitive towards women.

These help desks would have enlisted panel of experts like lawyers, psychologists and NGOs to facilitate legal aid, counselling, shelter, rehabilitation and training.

Source: News On Air