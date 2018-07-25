Govt. School In Manipur Closes Due to Lack of Teachers

NET Bureau, Kaybie Chongloi

In what could be termed as a ‘Mockery’ to the Education Department of Manipur, a Government high school at Molkon in Saikul Sub Division of Kangpokpi District was closed owing to lack of teachers coupled with utilization of the insufficiently provided teachers somewhere outside the school.

According to data available at the office of Kuki Students’ Organization Saikul provided by the office of Deputy Inspector of Schools, Saikul as on February 2018, there are 57 schools under Deputy Inspector of Schools Saikul with 309 sanctioned posts of teachers. Out of the sanctioned post of 309 only 254 post were occupied while the other 55 sanctioned posts are yet to be filled and out of the occupied 254 posts only 199 posts has been actually working since a total of 50 teachers were utilized out of block.

Shockingly, out of the 57 schools under Deputy Inspector of Schools Saikul, 11 schools namely, Lhangsom P/S, Gampum P/S, Phaikon P/S, T. Thangkan P/S, Ekouphai P/S, Ngakhapat P/S, P. Khonomphal P/S, Maibung Likli P/S, Govajang P/S, Kamu Koireng P/S and Nungkot Kom P/S have neither sanctioned post nor teacher while 3 schools, namely, Bungpi P/S, Jalenbung P/S and Sadang P/S has sanctioned post of teachers but no teachers have been posted yet.

Interestingly, no schools under Deputy Inspector of Schools, Saikul has regular Headmaster or Headmistress till date. The 57 schools were looked after by the teachers who are entrusted under internal arrangement as in-charge headmaster/Headmistress without any remuneration or allowances.

Considering the disenchanted teachers insufficiency in the Government schools under Deputy Inspector of Schools Saikul, the Kuki Students’ Organization Saikul Gamkai visited Thangtong Government Higher Secondary School and Molkon High School on Monday.

The student body at Thangtong Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Saikul was enraged when it find the insincerity of the Principal and some lecturers in their duties without considering the welfare of the student community.

Lamgouthang Chongloi, President, KSO Saikul said that newly posted Principal of Thangtong Govt. Hr. Sec. School, S. Rajendra of Wangkhei Koijam Leikai, Imphal is yet to join at his new place of posting even after a lapse of one month from the date of his posting order while adding that the former Principal left the school on June 7, 2018.

He also said that lecturer of History, Political Science and Geography were also found not attending their duties regularly and warned that the student body will be compelled to expose their names if they fail to attend with immediate effect.

When KSO Saikul visited Molkon High School located in between Molkon Bazar and Molkon village, around 7 km from Saikul Hill town, the students were seen holding placards and protesting in front of the school over the acute shortage of teachers in the school while closing down the school demanding adequate teachers apart from providing computer facilities and its teachers.

Hundreds of the agitating students holding placards, which read, “Give us sufficient teachers”, “We want teachers”, “We want education”, “Give us what we want/needs”, “School closed due to shortage of teachers”, “Is this the beauty of BJP”, “No teachers No Schooling”, etc.

The school which was a Junior High School has been upgraded into High School in 2015 while the building construction under RMSA was completed in 2017 and begins high school academic session this year with insufficient teachers, rooms, infrastructures, etc.

The in-charge Headmaster, who came all the way from Thingphai village, bordering Kangpokpi with Ukhrul located around 20 km from Molkon and stationed at Molkon in a rented house to look after the school. He was awarded the ‘Best Teacher’ in Saikul Sub Division recently by CSOs Saikul for his sincerity and dedication for the welfare of the student community.

According to the school Principal, out of 16 sanctioned posts of teachers 12 were occupied but much to the dismay of the student community, 6 teachers were taken out on utilization rendering the school function with only 6 teachers and unfortunately out of the 6 actual working teachers one teacher had already expired.

The student community also stressed their grievances owing to the shortage of teachers while highlighting their needs of computer facilities and its teachers stating there is no meaning attending school without adequate teachers who will give us education.

Speaking to media persons, Lamgouthang Chongloi, KSO Saikul President said that when some Junior High School under Deputy Inspector of Schools Saikul including Molkon Jr. High School were upgraded into High School it gave extreme happiness to the people and strengthen the confidence upon the state Government.

“However, the mock-able utilization of teachers apart from insufficiency of teachers in every schools cause shortage of people’s trust and confidence upon the concerned authority and the state Government while rendering our sincere efforts to promote Government schools in the area in vain,” he added.

He continued that the student body considered the protest of Molkon High School students very genuine and therefore we have decided to pursue the issue of their agitation in the larger interest of all schools and student community of Saikul Sub Division.

He said that the Government must take the matter seriously and address the grievances of the student community at the earliest while issuing reverse orders to the utilize out teachers to join their vacant post in their respective place of posting within this month.

The student body also urges the state Government to provided sufficient infrastructures including benches, desks, black/white boards, etc. in all the schools and filled-in the vacant post according to the sanctioned posts within this month.

It also warns that if the demands are not materialized within the stipulated time, more schools will be closed as there are many other schools similar with the condition of Molkon High School in Saikul Sub Division and an intense of agitation will be initiate in collaboration with KSO Saikul parent body in Kangpokpi District.

KSO Saikul also said that there are around 123 school drop-out children enrolled by their parents at Kamuching High School which was also upgraded along with Molkon High School with a hope of acquiring basic education but unfortunately when the concerned authority along with the local people including student bodies and parents are struggling hard to achieve quality education 3 teachers from the school were utilized out and another 2 teachers are recently utilized as D.EI.Ed. resource person.

The protest at Molkon High School was also participated by parents and guardians of the school students demanding the state Government to look into the needs of their wards whom they admitted in the school with confidence and hope of getting quality education.