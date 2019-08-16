Govt slaps ‘compulsory retirement’ on Jongkey for sexual assault on minor

NET Bureau

In a first of its case, the state government has imposed ‘compulsory retirement’ as punishment on Tax and Excise Joint Commissioner Tani Jongkey for sexual assault on an 11-year-old girl.

In an order issued by the state’s chief secretary on 12 August, 2019, Jongkey has been imposed with the penalty of ‘compulsory retirement…with immediate effect’ under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

The state government noted that Jongkey did not present “any new and convincing evidence in his defence for consideration and as such, the charges against the erring officer were found to be proved beyond reasonable doubt.”

Taking into consideration “all facts and circumstances of the case and after examining all documents placed on record and after being totally convinced with the recommendation of the inquiry officer and keeping in view the sensitivity and seriousness of the matter and grave misconduct committed by the delinquent officer,” the governor of Arunachal Pradesh imposed the penalty of “compulsory retirement upon Tani Jongkey, Joint Commissioner (Tax and Excise) with immediate effect.”

On 2nd June, 2017, Jongkey was accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl and booked by the police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Source: The Arunachal Times