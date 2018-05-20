Govt Stands Firm Against All Forms of Disintegration: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has reiterated that the present coalition State Government will continue to stand collectively against all the attempts of bringing disintegration of the State in any form. He was speaking at a press conference at CM’s Secretariat on Friday.

Biren said that he on behalf of the State Government would like to make this joint stance clear to the public and the Central Government in the light of the Naga peace talks interlocutor R.N Ravi’s reported statement hinting formation of an autonomous Naga Territorial Council to resolve the decades old Naga issue.

Stating that there is no change of stance of the State Government on the State’s territorial integrity issue, the Chief Minister iterated that the present Government would also never accept any form of disintegration among the people of the State apart from boundary alteration.

Assuring that the present State Government would never disappoint the people of the State but go together with them by keeping them on the loop on the issue, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to consult all the stakeholders and the State Governments concerned before taking any final decision.

Biren also urged R.N. Ravi to not give any statement to the media which may create anxiety to people’s mind at this juncture. The Chief Minister also said that he had written to the Prime Minister’s Office mentioning people’s wish and State Government’s stand soon after R.N Ravi’s statement was published on the media.

Urging the people of the State to maintain calm, he appealed to them not to indulge in any activity which may hurt sentiments of fellow people of other communities though every citizen is free to stage demonstrations democratically.

Regarding the demand for implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, the Chief Minister urged the agitating employees to return to normal duties as the Government is determined to fulfil the demand though it is hard to fix a date for the time being. The Government is facing certain difficulties including financial constraints now, he added.

Expressing happiness on winning Cleanest Town (NE region) award by Kakching and Best City in Citizens’ Feedback (NE region) award by Mayang Imphal under Swachh Bharat Mission, the Chief Minister said that credit goes to the people of these two towns as it is a sign of improvement their civic sense. The achievement could not have been possible without their support and co-operation, he added.