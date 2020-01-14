Govt supports preservation of state’s cultural heritage: DCM Chowna Mein

NET Bureau

“The state government will support the promotion, protection and preservation of the rich cultural heritage of various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh,” Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said on Monday.

Participating in the 17th foundation day celebration of the Mahabodhi School here in Changlang district, the DCM sought support from the Bhikkhu Sangha to help promote the local dialects in the schools and temples to protect and preserve scripts, languages, culture and traditions.

Mein lauded the initiatives of the Mahabodhi Society for running schools and health centres in various parts of the state, and commended the contributions of the Ramakrishna Mission, the Vivekananda Mission and the Christian missionaries in the state’s education and health sectors.

He said the government will extend all possible help to such charitable organi-sations, irrespective of their religious background.

“Our government is a secular one, and we believe that all must grow equally and parallel,” he said.

Mein noted the urgent need to promote government schools “in line with private schools, so that proper facilities are created to provide holistic and good education to the children.” He urged the teachers to “help prepare the next generation of students to face the highly competitive world.”

The DCM also announced to “incorporate and sanction fund under the rural infrastructure development fund” in the next budget to improve the dilapidated road from Diyun to Namsai.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the state unit of the Mahabodhi Maitri Mandala, Mein assured to look into their demands and provide every possible support.

Local MLA Samlung Mossang and Mahabodhi Society Bangalore general secretary Ven Bhikkhu Ananda also spoke.

Earlier, the DCM inaugurated the extension building of the Mahabodhi School.

Source: The Arunachal Times