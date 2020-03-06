Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 06 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Govt tells ministries, departments to exempt employees from biometric attendance

Govt tells ministries, departments to exempt employees from biometric attendance
March 06
2020
The central government on March 6 instructed all ministries and departments to exempt their employees from marking biometric attendance in Aadhaar Based Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) till March 31.

This has been done as a precautionary measure in light of the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

In a notification, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions said, “It is learnt that the most common method of transmission of virus seems to be through infected surfaces. Therefore, it is desirable to avoid touching surfaces, which might be infected due to human touch.”

However, during this period, employees are still required to mark their attendance in the attendance register as was done before the introduction of the biometric system.

The government noted that although only a small number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been reported in India as of now, it is advisable to take all possible preventive measures to contain the spread, keeping in view the nature of the virus.

As per the latest reports, 31 cases have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in India. The virulent outbreak has already claimed over 3,200 lives across the globe.

Source: Money Control

