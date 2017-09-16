Govt to Deliver Good Governance to Public with Human Touch: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the new government is working tirelessly towards building human relationship in bringing emotional integration of all communities and deliver good governance with human touch in the State. This was stated by him at the celebration of 66th Foundation Day of the All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) held at Lamphel Court Complex, Imphal on Friday.

The Chief Minister further said that the new government is working on priority basis in developmental work such as socio-economic and infrastructure development of the State. The government is working on war-footing and is committed to speed up the pace of developmental projects in the State, he added. Mentioning the importance of Judiciary, Chief Minister said that the government is giving its priority to Judiciary and would extend every possible help for the development of an effective judicial system and institutions in the State.

On the occasion, Chief Minister praised the All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) for organising legal awareness programmes and sensitisation of legal provisions towards creating law-abiding people of the State.

Law Minister L. Jayantakumar Singh assured that the present Government will take up all possible steps to make the State Judicial Academy fully functional. He asserted that the young lawyers of the state should abide by the spirit of being learned. Legal professionals should also be ethical and go with a qualitative approach, he added. Regarding the present infrastructural requirement of the All Manipur Bar Association , AMBA, Minister maintained that necessary steps will be taken up to provide required facilities of the Association.

Information and Public Relations Minister Th. Biswajit Singh said that the essence of democracy lies where there is coordination between Legislative, Executive and Judiciary. We need to find out the ways and means to strengthen judicial system in the country. He mentioned about the importance of the new device i.e. Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) as a means to deliver justice. Minister also appreciated the participation of women in the legal activities.

During the function, a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed souls of the members of AMBA. The Chief Minister led others offering rich floral tributes to those departed souls of the Bar.