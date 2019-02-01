Govt’s 10 point agenda for Vision 2030

NET Bureau

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced a 10-point agenda to achieve the Central Government’s Vision 2030.

Goyal, while concluding his budget speech, said, “In the Indian ethos, anything which is good is supposed to bestow, cause, create and do good in all 10 directions. I will, therefore, lay out our vision for the 10 most important dimensions in 2030.”

1. Physical and Social Infrastructure: Provide people the ease of living by providing next-generation infrastructure of roads, railways, seaports, airports, urban transport, gas, and electric transmission and inland waterways. On the social infrastructure side, every family will have a roof over its head.

2. Digital India: Extending the digitisation of government process and private transaction reaching every sector of the economy, every corner of the country and

impacting the lives of all Indians. Opportunities will be given to youth start-ups creating Digital India, which will also create millions of jobs.

3. Pollution-free India: Electric vehicles with renewables to become a major source of energy supply. India to lead the world in the transport revolution through electric vehicles and energy storage devices, bringing down import dependence and ensuring energy security for our people.

4. Rural industrialisation: Employment opportunities to be generated with rural industrialsation, which will be built on the lines of Make in India approach, clusters, structures and mechanisms encompassing the MSMEs.

5. Clean rivers: Safe drinking water is the agenda here. Efficient use of water in irrigation using micro-irrigation techniques.

6. Development of coastline: The coastline is the strength of any economy, particularly through the exploitation of the Blue Economy. The Sagarmala programme will be scaled up, with the development of inland waterways.

7. Outer space: Through the space programme – Gaganyaan, India becomes the launchpad of satellites for the world. Plans to place an Indian astronaut in space by 2022 is part of this plan.

8. Satiating hunger: To become self-sufficient in food, producing food in the most organic way and exporting Indian food products to the world. High farm production and productivity to be achieved through modern agricultural practices and value addition, along with maintaining an efficient cold chain for these products.

9. Healthy India: To support a healthy society, an environment of health assurance is provided with necessary health infrastructure with the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Women’s safety and empowerment is also part of this agenda. Schemes for pregnant women are to be undertaken under this agenda.

10. Responsible bureaucracy: Government employees to work together with the elected government, helping India to be transformed from minimum governance to maximum governance nation. Agenda is to have a proactive and responsible bureaucracy that will be viewed as friendly to the people.