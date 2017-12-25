Grand Celebrations Mark Christmas in Meghalaya

Christians in Meghalaya, as in the rest of the world, on Monday celebrated Christmas with fervour and spirit, exchanging greetings and gifts with friends and relatives.

Bishops and pastors led services and delivered sermons in various cathedrals and churches of different Christian denominations in the region.

Choir groups were seen singing carols in churches and at public places. Christmas trees and wreaths adorned almost every household. All the churches, missionary schools and institutions were also decorated with colourful buntings and lights.

Shillong was decked up for Christmas celebrations, with both government and private buildings as well as street corners were illuminated and decorated with Christmas trees, banners and festoons.

Tourists from other states of the country were flocking to the city to participate in the celebrations. All communities, irrespective of religious faith, joined their Christian brethren to celebrate Christmas enthusiastically.

Exchange of greetings and gifts, visits to relatives, games and sports among children and community feasts marked the celebrations across the state, where over 80 per cent of the population is Christian. Leaders of various political parties also greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas.

Extending his greetings, Governor Ganga Prasad said: “As we celebrate Christmas, let us resolve to revere the spirit of Christmas by treating one another with love and compassion, and by resolving to share and care for the mankind.”

“May this season of goodwill further strengthen the bonds of friendship and camaraderie and bring bountiful of blessings to all,” Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said.

